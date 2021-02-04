EXPLAINED: Proud Boys declared a terrorist group in Canada | Ezra Levant

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies caught up with Ezra to talk about the news that the Proud Boys are now considered a terrorist organization in Canada.

Here's a bit of what Ezra had to say:

“I'm not disputing that they had street battles in New York on one occasion, at least. And there may have been individual Proud Boys who were on Capitol Hill. Like I said, I don't think it's an incorporated entity. It's just anyone who says 'yeah, I'm one of them.' “But to call something, put it on the official terrorist list in Canada is an extremely serious step. Because to say something is a terrorist group is to say no, they're not just rowdy fraternity boys. They're not just drunk guys, like they hang out and shoot the breeze — they are worse than Hell's Angels, worse than the Mafia, neither of which are on the terrorist list. “[The Proud Boys] are on par with ISIS and al-Qaeda, and so the full force of the law, and the military, and our spying and intelligence agencies, and freezing and seizing bank accounts and special prosecutions for giving any sort of support for these groups.”

