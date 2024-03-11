Exposing the Canadian government's espionage cover-up: The shocking truth behind Winnipeg's National Microbiology Lab

E-transfer (Canada):

This is the National Microbiology Lab nestled in Winnipeg, Manitoba. But don't be fooled by its innocuous exterior; within its walls lies a tale of international espionage, government cover-ups, and potential global consequences.

This isn't your average research facility.

It's Canada's lone Level 4 biolab, equipped to handle the world's deadliest pathogens. However, what sets it apart is its dubious association with Chinese government scientists. Chinese scientists, outside of China, had access to this high security facility.

The plot thickens when we delve into the past few years' events, five years in the making, and nearly three years of meticulous cover-up with tendrils into the Prime Minister's office. Shockingly, recent revelations point towards gain-of-function experiments with bat viruses conducted right under our noses.

Imagine a lab situated in a regular Winnipeg neighbourhood, just up the street from a high school and nestled among residential areas and government services. The implications should send shivers down your spine.

Let's rewind to 2019:

Two Chinese nationals, along with their students, were escorted out of the National Microbiology Lab under suspicion of collaborating with the Chinese military. Their misdeeds included transferring deadly pathogens, including Ebola, to the Chinese People's Liberation Army, with samples possibly ending up at the Wuhan Virology Institute.

This incident triggered a Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) investigation, the details of which were concealed from the public for three long years. However, the truth is finally emerging.

According to investigative reports by Sam Copper at The Bureau, Dr. Xiangguo Qiu, one of the implicated scientists, led a project on synthetic bat filoviruses at the Wuhan Institute of Virology alongside Dr. Shi Zhengli, ominously dubbed the "bat woman."

Their research, purportedly aimed at assessing cross-species infection and pathogenic risks, hints at the controversial gain-of-function studies.

But the timeline doesn't end there, in June 2019, amidst the espionage scandal, Dr. Qiu and her husband were stripped of their security clearances for clandestinely removing vials of dangerous pathogens from the lab and sending them to contacts in China.

In November 2019, a few months later, the first official clusters of COVID-19 were identified, with the Wuhan Institute of Virology suspected as the genesis of the disease.

Meanwhile, CSIS continued its investigation into the Canadian lab's espionage. Once the investigation concluded, bureaucratic stonewalling ensued.

Ian Stewart, president of the Public Health Agency of Canada then, refused to disclose the findings to Parliament, earning the dubious honour of being the first federal manager censured in over a century.

In a bizarre turn of events, Stewart stepped down. He was subsequently hailed as a hero upon his retirement, conveniently just weeks before Parliament received the damning 600-page report detailing the espionage scandal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, embroiled in the chaos, resorted to legal maneuvers to block the unredacted release of the CSIS investigation. His actions raise alarming questions about the extent of government complicity or incompetence.

Adding fuel to the fire, Trudeau's snap election in August 2021 raised eyebrows—accusations of Chinese government intervention favouring Trudeau's Liberal Party.

What exactly transpired within the walls of the National Microbiology Lab? What secrets were Dr. Qiu and her team shipping to the Wuhan Virology Institute, now implicated as the epicentre of the COVID-19 outbreak?

And why did Trudeau's government funnel nearly $900,000 to the same institute at the onset of the pandemic? The truth remains hidden, for now, buried beneath layers of bureaucracy and political machinations and scheming.

As Canadians demand accountability, one thing is clear: our government's integrity is gone, and our nation's safety is at risk.