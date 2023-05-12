Eye-opening doc shines a light on BC's lingering COVID mandates for health workers

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW

The health-care system in British Columbia is still critically understaffed, but is the province ignoring an easy fix to address the unrelenting medical crisis? A short documentary premiering this Saturday, May 13, called “The Hidden Healthcare Crisis” aims to inform the public about how that is the case.

Despite oligarchs at the @WHO finally admitting COVID-19 is NOT an emergency BC’s public health Dr. Bonnie Henry is still punishing jab-free healthcare workers and their patients by preventing from saving lives.



Full report on documentary below coming at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4L06E pic.twitter.com/CSDYKVMjAb — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) May 11, 2023

The film, which was produced by two prominent activists in Vancouver’s freedom movement, Alicia Johnson and Danielle Pistilli, is a collaborative effort with the Canadian Society for Science and Ethics in medicine (CSSEM) that sheds light on the damage the province's ongoing vaccine mandates imposed on health-care workers has caused citizens.

Along with sharing ways that the vaccine mandate has strained B.C.’s health-care system, the documentary features medical professionals' heartbreaking stories about struggling to maintain bodily autonomy and experiencing political persecution whilst advocating for informed consent.

Dr. Monica Fofie, pleads with Dr. Bonnie Henry, to drop her mandates and let ALL healthcare workers care of British Columbians.

Watch full report ➡️ https://t.co/J6w6qwZyil pic.twitter.com/bgRPMdtNF6 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) March 21, 2022

It will also inform viewers about the legal battle the CSSEM has taken on in the form of filing for a judicial review of the mandate that prevents healthy and qualified vaccine-free workers from saving lives in certain medial settings, such as hospitals.

In the full video report, you'll hear from Hidden Healthcare Crisis producer Alicia Johnson and one of the film's featured medical professionals, Christine Wiebe, as they share more about the film as well as details about Christine’s plight working in mammography.

The initial screening of the film will be taking donations towards the CSSEM’s legal case, and will be held at Shore Church Lions Gate Christian Academy this Saturday, with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Rebel News is completely funded by our viewers, making us independent from government interests. If you appreciate the news reports we bring you, please consider donating what you can to help keep our journalism going strong.