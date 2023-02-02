EZRA LEVANT: 'One man's misinformation is another man's truth'

Last night on the Ezra Levant Show, Jenin Younes who is a Civil liberties attorney and writer joined in to discuss her win in California.

"This was a law that prohibited doctors from giving misinformation," said Jenin. "And misinformation is defined as false information, contradictory to the scientific consensus and contrary to the standard of care. Sorry, contrary to the standard of care, there's no 'And' in there, which was one of the sticking points."

Younes continued:

So it's this phrase that doesn't make a whole lot of sense. Mishmash the whole, you know, standards together, standard of care, scientific consensus. And when you take into account, of course, that this whole issue has been politicized and the bill's legislative history, which is clearly designed to show it's clearly designed to silence doctors who disagree on COVID related matters, especially masks and vaccines. The judge was right to halt it. So this is a preliminary emergency motion. So there's still more work to be done, but it's a really good sign.

Ezra responded by saying,"when you throw in words like COVID 19 and misinformation, you're touching all the buzzwords used for censorship in other parts of society. That's what YouTube says in their quote, community guidelines. That's what they used to shut down discussion on social media. So when the legislature of California thought, well, let's just combine those two things, talk about COVID, talk about misinformation, it's a slam dunk."

"And indeed, it was in the legislature. But the judge called the definition of misinformation, if I'm quoting correctly, he called it nonsense as and he couldn't make heads or tails of it. I can see that because really, one man's misinformation is another man's truth. And, you know, it's and by the way, we don't quite yet know what all the truth are, because let truth and falsehood grapple that all progress depends on revealing new truths that we don't yet know."

