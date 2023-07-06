Ezra Levant: 'There are still assassinations and threats against those who criticize Islam'

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

"There are many Muslim people here who have been here for decades," said Ezra as he walked the streets of France. "Remember that France had colonies in Muslim parts of the world."

"How can people who come from Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco and many other places we saw, Muslim migrants here from sub-Saharan Africa, from Turkey, from Iraq, how do they become French?"

Ezra noticed that there were coffee shops with about 50 people out enjoying the sun, sipping on coffee, and there wasn't a single woman amongst them. "I'm not saying there are no women allowed in coffee shops, but there are some that are quite segregated."

Ezra asked some of these men if France is systemically racist? And if so, why did they come here? Some of the men said "no," that there's pockets of racism just like there are back in Algeria.

Macron gave a speech as a group of new citizens were being sworn in, including some from Muslim lands. And so he was there cheering and celebrating them, becoming immigrants to France. He was certainly not anti-immigrant.

'It'll make you think highly of Emmanuel Macron, even though he really hasn't lived up to the speech," said Ezra. "I'm going to read, he says, 'to become French, this means, in effect, accepting being more than an individual, pursuing private interests, but a citizen contributing to the common good.'"

Ezra commented on part of Macron's speech:

So he's saying building the country of France is a great project that you have to be a part of. He's making it sound like an adventure and he explains what kind of adventure. And this goes to the old French Revolution.

Ezra added that France has to decide if it wants immigrants to France who do not want to become French. "It's not enough just to give a speech. I think France has to make it clear that newcomers, including Muslim newcomers, can have full participation in life. And I think Macron was saying that and that's met with a duty by newcomers to truly become French."

Watch the video for the full report!

For more on our trip to Marseilles, France, and our coverage of the riots, go to FranceOnFire.com.