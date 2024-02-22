Families forced to relive nightmare as prolific serial killer Robert Pickton is now eligible for day parole

Robert Pickton

More salt is being added to emotional wounds of family members who are devastated that the man who murdered their loved ones is now eligible for day people.

In 2002, Robert Willie Pickton, often referred to as Canada’s most prolific serial killer, was charged with the first-degree murders of 26 vulnerable women, many of whom were Indigenous, and all whom were lured from Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

25 of 26 roses remain at what’s left of the primary location of the sadistic pig farm murders



The roses represent the 26 vulnerable women Pickton was charged with murdering (he confessed to more)



He’s eligible to apply for parole tomorrow.More to come at https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/i58PAD5uzw — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) February 22, 2024

Despite a jail cell confession where he claimed to have killed 49 women, Pickton was found guilty of the second-degree murders for six victims and sentenced to life with no possibility of parole. The remaining 20 murder charges were stayed.

Now, 22 years since his original arrest, the sadistic killer can apply for day parole. It's important to note that while he can apply, acceptance is not guaranteed.

In a statement to CTV News, Michele Pineault, the mother of the late Stephanie Lane, whose skeletal remains were found at the Pickton farm, describes the situation as “living in hell.”

“It’s been horrible. I always say that I am living in a Stephen King novel. It’s been hell,” the grieving mother added while joining others connected to the victims yesterday at a vigil held in Port Coquitlam, B.C., where the former Pickton farm once stood.

The parole eligibility comes just a few months after family members of victims learned the RCMP had applied to have over 14,000 pieces of evidence from Pickton’s 2007 murder trial disposed of.

Pickton Farm murder exhibits:



Wait…so, in summer 2020, when everyone was distracted by a declared pandemic,Trudeau’s RCMP were busy trying to have evidence from the trial disposed of DESPITE there likely being more perpetrators still at large.



WHY?https://t.co/Gi9Wj4LxWc pic.twitter.com/WPRojY4rb0 — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) January 5, 2024

“I feel like the family members should have a say. I don’t feel like all the family members were talked to about the decision, and I feel like the family members who want to collect their loved ones belongings should and the ones who don’t should also have the option,” Sarah Devries told APTN News after partaking in a press release about the plans to purge such evidence.

Lorelei Williams, a loved one of Tanya Holyk, who went missing in 1997 and is also suspected to have been one of Pickton’s victims, told APTN the thought of the RCMP being successful in having that much evidence destroyed makes her feel “ angry and sick” to her stomach.

“You know with Tanya’s case, her case was stayed. You know there’s no justice with a stayed case,” she added.

In a statement to CBC, a parole board spokesperson confirmed “there is no hearing automatically scheduled for Pickton.” The convicted killer will be eligible to apply for full parole on February 22, 2027.