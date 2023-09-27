Fauci met with CIA to ‘influence’ investigation into COVID origins, House Subcommittee reveals

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

New allegations have surfaced suggesting a potential interference by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in the ongoing investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Anthony Fauci, former chief White House medical adviser and director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), is at the center of these claims, with reports hinting at a discreet visit by Fauci to the CIA headquarters.

The Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic's Chairman, Brad Wenstrup (R-OH), detailed these concerns in a formal communication to Christi Grimm, the Inspector General of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), the Daily Wire reported.

“The information provided suggests that Dr. Fauci was escorted into [CIA] Headquarters — without a record of entry — and participated in the analysis to ‘influence’ the Agency’s review,” Wenstrup wrote. “Our goal is to ensure the scientific investigative process regarding the origins of COVID-19 was fair, impartial, and free of alternative influence.”

The letter, sourced from new information, alleges that Dr. Fauci made an unrecorded entry to the CIA's George Bush Center for Intelligence in Langley, Virginia, purportedly to influence the agency's review of COVID-19's origins.

Adding to the intrigue, a whistleblower's testimony to the subcommittee claims that CIA officials offered financial incentives to members of a team investigating the virus's origins to downplay the likelihood of its emergence from a laboratory in Wuhan, China.

According to an anonymous senior CIA official's account, six of the seven expert team members believed in the lab-origin theory. However, monetary offers were allegedly made to these experts to adjust their findings.

While various agencies have weighed in on the virus's origins, the debate remains unresolved. The Department of Energy and the FBI lean towards a possible lab leak, but a recent report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence introduced ambiguity by suggesting that symptoms displayed by three Wuhan lab workers in 2019 were not definitively indicative of COVID-19.

Dr. Fauci, a prominent figure throughout the pandemic, faces renewed scrutiny.

He has consistently negated the lab leak theory. However, recent revelations about potential U.S. funding to the Wuhan lab via a grant to the EcoHealth Alliance in 2014 have reignited debates. Fauci, in a recent interview with Science, seemed to deviate from his earlier stance on the funding, introducing further uncertainty into the discussion.

“I had no idea the grant to [EcoHealth and the Wuhan lab] existed until all this exploded,” Fauci stated. “It’s $121,000-a-year grant, and I had a $6 billion portfolio.

“So, when I said to my people, ‘Tell me what’s going on,’ they said. ‘This is the guidelines, and by no definition whatsoever is that gain-of-function of concern.’ Now, people are saying maybe those guidelines are a little too loose. My feeling is, absolutely, you should reexamine that, and if you want to change it, change it,” he added.