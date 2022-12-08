Federal contract indicates no end to COVID quarantines and hints at the return of some restrictions

The notice for tender posted on the procurement site, Canada Buys, indicates that the COVID scare at the hands of federal government agencies is around to stay.

The Canadian Government said:

The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) in partnership with Health Canada (HC) continues to respond to this pandemic event, which continues to pose a threat to the Canadian public nationally and abroad.

In that context, PHAC and HC continue to work in collaboration with The Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) to continue to support, maintain and enhance the Quarantine Case Management System and associated functions.

This requires professional services to support the PHAC Quarantine Case Management System, which requires a variety of professional business, and Information Management (IM)/Information Technology (IT) services to support the urgent requirements of the Quarantine Case Management System to continue to respond to the needs of the public, public health and employee safety within the current COVID-19 era.