Federal emails: COVID “accelerating in Canada” while Trudeau gov't claimed “low-risk”

Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam described COVID-19 as “low-risk” up until a few days before internal Trudeau government emails discussed the “accelerating" situation in Canada compared to China.

COVID-19 was “mostly under control in China, but accelerating in Canada” according to a March 20, 2020 email sent from Privy Council Office staffer David Hamilton.

In the email, detailing the offers of PPE donations, the situation was described as a “clear reversal”:

Subject: Medical Supplies from Asia/China ...With China's manufacturing capacity increasingly coming back on line and COVID-19 mostly under control in China, but accelerating in Canada, we have now entered into a clear reversal of the earlier situation.

You can read the full text of the emails below.

