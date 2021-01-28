Federal government spends $2.8M on private electric car charging stations

The federal government has spent more than $2.8 million since 2016 on electric vehicle charging stations located around the West Block portion of Parliament Hill.

Responding to an order paper question asked by Conservative Party MP David Sweet, who represents the Flamborough—Glanbrook riding in Ontario, the government revealed expenses for 36 different electric vehicle charging locations surrounding Parliament.

Sweet asked the question to inquire where the chargers were located, who had access, what the total cost of installation was and whether or not the public had any access to these locations.

One such charging station was a $30,000 installation on Wellington Street in Ottawa that is only available to the prime minister and privy council. It's unclear what, if any, vehicles this charger would be used for, as the prime minister is chauffeured, often in Chevrolet Suburbans.

The most expensive development was a $245,857 build at the Terrasses de la Chaudière in Gatineau, Quebec, a large complex of government offices. Access to this station was limited to ministers and deputy ministers, however.

Of the 36 sites listed, 22 are restricted to ministers and deputy ministers, while only one of the stations — a $92,000 station at 60 Moodie Drive in Ottawa — was available to the general public, though would-be users were required to have a Flo account.

Locations outside of Ottawa and Gatineau included a $6,000 gated fleet in St. John's, Newfoundland; a $9,000 fleet access spot for the Canada Revenue Agency in Windsor, Ontario; and a $215,442 spot for government fleet vehicles in Toronto.

The costs of three other spots for government fleet vehicles, one in Quebec and two in British Columbia, were not included, as they were funded by other departments of the government.