Feds call for contractors to create a 'gender-inclusive' washroom in the Diefenbaker Building in Ottawa
The current tenants of the Diefenbaker building include Global Affairs Canada, where the women will now share a bathroom with the men, and everyone else.
“This Pilot Project [Gender Inclusive and All Access Washrooms Pilot Project] is for implementing a gender-inclusive washroom at 111 Sussex Dr., Ottawa, ON. to ensure that everyone has access to public facilities that meet their needs, in a manner which ensures that they feel respected and valued," read the tender posted Thursday on Merx.com.
"The washroom is currently in the design phase."
The new washroom project is part of the recommendations to come out of a whole-of-government gender-based analysis, the GBA+, to look at federal policies and procurements through a sexual-minority and feminist lens and readjust based on the study's outcomes.
If you know how to change the sign on the outside of the washroom door from a stick person in a dress to a word that says "washroom," you have 28 days to send the government your proposal.
