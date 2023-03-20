Feds OK electronic vote lists for 2023
'Elections Canada will continue to make progress on its digital strategy,' wrote Stéphane Perrault, chief electoral officer. 'Throughout 2023-2024 the agency will work toward modernizing its tools, services and technologies. Notably Election Canada will invest in migrating data and applications to the cloud.'
"Elections Canada will pilot the use of an electronic list of electors to support voting at any table in the designated polling location should a byelection occur in 2023,” Stéphane Perrault, chief electoral officer, wrote in a departmental planning document.
The news of the use of the e-list was first reported by Blacklock's Reporter early Monday morning.
Chief @ElectionsCan_E will intro electronic voters' list in 2023 byelxns, plans to store data on foreign computer servers: 'Considering state of cybersecurity your entire elxn could be hacked.' https://t.co/ThYp4msO5v #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/GocW4ufOq3— Blacklock's Reporter (@mindingottawa) March 20, 2023
“This solution would improve services to voters by reducing wait times and help address the challenges of a diminishing workforce at the polls,” wrote Perrault in his 2023-2024 Departmental Plan which promises further digitization in the electors list by 2025.
“Throughout 2023-2024 the agency will work toward modernizing its tools, services and technologies. Notably Election Canada will invest in migrating data and applications to the cloud” – a network of data centres including computer servers outside Canada – “in order to increase the agency’s performance, agility and flexibility.”
In a June 2022 report, Perrault wanted tougher laws to prevent "hate groups" from spreading "misinformation" about elections.
His report called for changes to the Elections Act to "prohibit a person or entity, including foreign persons and entities, from knowingly making false statements about the voting process, including about voting and counting procedures, in order to disrupt the conduct of the election or to undermine the legitimacy of the election or its results."
However, Perrault, first appointed by the Trudeau Liberals in 2018, testified in a November 2022 House of Commons Affairs committee that "We are unaware of efforts by foreign actors to undermine the ability of electors to vote."
JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) March 8, 2023
Help fund our billboard truck calling on Justin Trudeau to fire Liberal MP Han Dong!
PETITION: https://t.co/odt7BBkbKO. pic.twitter.com/QfZnBA4509
A CSIS leaker alleges that at least 11 ridings across the country were the target of Chinese state meddling in favour of the Liberal candidate, including in the Toronto riding of Don Valley North, won by Liberal MP Han Dong.
Some First Nations had a shortage of ballots and polling stations open late, and Stephane Perrault says he's been working with them to prevent a repeat this election. https://t.co/TCkuRk5Myw— 89.5 The Lake News (@895TheLakeNews) September 25, 2019
Perreault also oversaw the late delivery and tabulation of up to 100,000 ballots in the last election.
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
JUSTIN TRUDEAU: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!
Contact Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly to demand that he immediately kick Liberal MP Han Dong out of caucus.Send an email
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
PETITION: Fire Liberal MP Han Dong!
8,737 signatures
Goal: 10,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.