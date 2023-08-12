Feds release draft regulations on 'net-zero' electricity
Under these regulations, environmental officials estimate typical household energy bills would increase by $35 to $61 per year by 2040.
Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault is moving forward on draft regulations for 'net-zero' electricity without overwhelming consensus from the provinces and territories.
The federal government has not wavered on its targeted deadline of 2035 despite Alberta and Saskatchewan vehemently opposing the expedited transition from natural gas and coal-powered electricity.
According to Environment Canada, the regulations would drive up residential energy costs offset by supposed savings incurred by moving off fossil fuels.
Guiltbeault told the media that these regulations are designed to guide provinces and territories towards a 'greener' future in heating their homes, cooking food and fuelling their vehicles.
"Shifting to clean electricity saves households on their energy bills, away from the shocks of yo-yo-ing gas and oil prices," he said.
The minister lauded his government's tax credits, low-cost financing and other funds for passing on little of the additional costs to consumers.
The government estimates Canadians will spend 12% less on energy by 2050. "Why not make sure that this build-out is clean and affordable?" Guilbeault told reporters.
However, the expected costs for electricity infrastructure needed to facilitate the 'net-zero' transition will be in the ballpark of $400 billion that year — despite 85% of Canada's grid being fueled by 'clean' energy.
Alberta and Saskatchewan have repeatedly told their federal counterparts they would not meet the 2035 target expected by Guilbeault.
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith went so far as to call the draft regulations unconstitutional and irresponsible.
"They will not be implemented in our province — period," she vowed in response to the draft regulations.
This story is still developing and will be updated as needed.
- By Alexandra Lavoie
