Feds remove 'iconic' Terry Fox, Vimy Ridge Memorial from passport redesign

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Rebel News Store Purchase your new wardrobe staple from the Rebel News Store today! BUY NOW By Tamara Ugolini PETITION: Stop The Pay Hike Canadian Members of Parliament will get a pay raise on April 1st, which is the same day that the government will hike the Carbon Tax. Sign our petition calling on Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland to Stop The Pay Hike! 6,902 signatures

Goal: 10,000 Signatures Optional email code

First Name Last Name Email Mobile Phone Send me email updates Send me text message updates Phone Address (Street, City, State, Postal Code) Country Afghanistan Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, the Democratic Republic of the Cook Islands Costa Rica Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Côte d'Ivoire Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia, Republic of Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestine, State of Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Réunion Saint Barthélemy Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Martin (French part) Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten (Dutch part) Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela, Bolivarian Republic of Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Åland Islands Secure

"I'm very pleased to be able to unveil Canada's redesigned next-generation passport. Along with the new cover, the inside pages feature artwork highlighting Canada's diverse people, landscapes and wildlife across the four seasons," Immigration Minister Sean Fraser told reporters.

The National Vimy Ridge Memorial and beloved icon Terry Fox are absent from the new passport.

According to Social Development Minister Karina Gould, the images of polar bears, people jumping in a lake, and birds in winter capture the "spirit of who we are as Canadians."

Federal officials claim the redesign features images and symbols that reflect Canadians today. "We are so proud of our…heritage," claimed Fraser, having consulted Canadian Heritage and Indigenous communities.

Our response to the removal of the Canadian National Vimy Memorial from the Passport. Follow the link to read the full News Release.https://t.co/ZAa2RBc0k3 pic.twitter.com/YphBMVD98v — The Vimy Foundation 🍁 La Fondation Vimy (@vimyfoundation) May 11, 2023

However, those changes provoked considerable pushback.

"They erased Vimy Ridge to put in an image of a squirrel eating a nut. They erased Terry Fox, a guy who ran halfway across the country to fight cancer, to put in a man raking leaves. And they erased Quebec City to put in what appears to be an image of a boyhood prime minister swimming at Harrington Lake," said Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

"Could this prime minister be any more out of touch with Canadians?" he asked the House of Commons.

On Thursday, the Vimy Foundation condemned the federal government for removing the National Vimy Memorial to "ensure security against counterfeit passports."

"The Vimy Foundation understands the need for security but is disappointed in the decision to remove one of Canada's most important icons…just one month after the 106th anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge. Over 7,000 Canadians were wounded in the battle, and 3,598 soldiers lost their lives," reads their release.

Comment from Royal Canadian Legion on decision to drop the image of the Vimy Ridge memorial from the new Canadian passport design. pic.twitter.com/a1JzJhU0CA — Glen McGregor 🐘 (@glen_mcgregor) May 10, 2023

The Royal Canadian Legion also expressed disappointment with removing the memorial, which signifies the "sacrifices made for the very sort of freedom the passport provides."

"The Vimy Memorial was a fundamental image, also representing a defining moment in Canada, a country emerging as an independent nation with limitless potential," said the Legion. "To put it bluntly, a poor decision."

The mayor of Terry Fox's hometown of Port Coquitlam, B.C., did not hold back over the removal of historical images from the passport. "My thought is that whoever made this decision needs to give their head a shake," said Brad West.

"Across this country, Terry Fox inspired and continues to inspire millions of Canadians. And millions of people around the world," continued West. "We need more, not less, Terry Fox."