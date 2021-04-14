Feds have spent $126m on COVID travel measures, isolation sites

  • By Rebel News
  • April 14, 2021
Feds have spent $126m on COVID travel measures, isolation sites
The Canadian Press / Adrian Wyld
Justin Trudeau's Liberals have spent more than $126 million on enhanced border and travel measures and isolation sites since last year, according to a government response to an MP's order paper question.

Conservative Party MP Tomasz Kmiec (Calgary Shepard) submitted the following order paper question on February 19, 2021:

With regard to the federal government’s use of the Quarantine Act as part of measures taken to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, from March 1, 2020, to date:

(a) how many locations in Canada have been designated isolation or quarantine sites or facilities by the government;
(b) how many individuals have stayed longer than a day in these sites, for the purposes of quarantine;
(c) what is the location of the quarantine sites, broken down by address, municipality and province;
(d) how many federal government employees are at each location; and
(e) how much has the government spent to maintain and fund each quarantine facility?

A response was returned on April 12, 2021. The full response, including details on locations of quarantine sites, may be viewed below.

In response to question (b) the government noted:

There have been 6,138 travellers lodged in DQFs between the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and March 8, 2021. The vast majority stayed longer than one day, with rare exceptions, such as travellers who required urgent medical care at a hospital. Due to data limitations, we are unable to provide the exact number of travellers who stayed in a DQF for longer than one day.

In response to question (e), the total cost is listed at more than $126 million.

Between April 1, 2020 and January 31, 2021, the federal government has spent $126.8 million on enhanced border and travel measures and isolation sites.

You can read the full order paper question response for yourself below.

