Feds to probe ‘Nazigate’ scandal behind closed doors

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld and THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle

The Trudeau Liberals are set to probe Ottawa’s invite of an SS officer behind closed doors, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

On November 21, Liberal MPs on the public affairs committee agreed to investigate “the hurt and international embarrassment” of giving a hero’s welcome to Yaroslav Hunka, 98, a Nazi officer of Ukrainian heritage.

Dubbed 'Nazigate,' the scandal generated incredible controversy on the international stage during the President of Ukraine’s special address to Parliament on September 22.

Then House Speaker Anthony Rota praised Hunka in a brief speech, calling him "a Ukrainian Canadian war veteran […] who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians," prompting two standing ovations.

“We have here in the chamber today a Ukrainian-Canadian war veteran from the Second World War who fought for Ukrainian independence against the Russians and continues to support the troops today even at his age of 98,” he said at the time.

8. Hunka was introduced to Parliament as a 98-year-old soldier “who fought… against the Russians… a hero.” pic.twitter.com/R8b0a1Gu2u — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) September 24, 2023

Rota took the fall for the invite and resigned as Speaker on September 26.

Liberal MPs objected to open discussion of the incident, voting instead to question Parliament Hill police and protocol officers, the House Sergeant At Arms, staff from the Prime Minister’s Office and Privy Council and executives with the Ukrainian Canadian and Canadian Polish Congresses.

In a motion sponsored October 17 by Conservative MP Michael Cooper the committee compelled disclosure of “all emails, memoranda or other documents transmitted between the Speaker’s Office or House of Commons administration” concerning the incident.

“Deal with this matter openly and transparently to get to the bottom of one of the greatest international embarrassments,” he told the committee.

"When we see or hear antisemitism, all Canadians, especially non-Jewish Canadians, need to stand up and step up," says Justin Trudeau.



The PM's comments come just weeks after a former Nazi SS officer was shamefully honoured in Parliament.https://t.co/lFkdBYQ0VI pic.twitter.com/pBUZncW7fV — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) October 18, 2023

MPs expressed concern over the lack of oversight into Hunka’s war record, and why it did not raise questions, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

“Someone who fought against Russia during the Second World War should not have passed the basic smell test,” Conservative MP Garnett Genuis told the Commons.

Hunka voluntarily joined the 14 Waffen SS Grenadier Division and interned as an enemy prisoner of war in 1945. The Nuremberg Tribunal declared the group a criminal organization the following year.

“My generation was united by two great forces, faith in God and love for Ukraine,” Hunka was quoted in a 2011 commentary published by the Ukrainian-language Combatant News.