Female competitor forfeits women's pool final against transgender player in act of protest

Daily Mail

The women's pool final in Denbighshire, Wales, abruptly concluded when one competitor, Lynne Pinches, chose to withdraw from the match scheduled against a transgender woman, Harriet Haynes.

Pinches' exit from the game was met with applause from the audience, seemingly in support of her decision to not play against Haynes.

Subsequently, transgender Harriet Haynes was declared the 2023 Champion of Champions Ladies winner by the English Pool Association, with her victory picture alongside the trophy featured on the association's website.

Upon learning that Harriet Haynes was scheduled to play second, Lynne Pinches approached the referee to inform him of her decision to withdraw from the match.

According to the English Pool Association's website, Harriet Haynes had a successful year in 2023, claiming titles such as the World Masters Champion, World Scotch Doubles Champion with Barbara Taylor, European Champion, and European Team Champion. Additionally, in 2022, Haynes achieved the National Ladies Singles Champion title and was also crowned the International Pool Association World Champion.

Pinches' choice represents a positive stride forward for women who have grown tired of facing competition from biological men in women's sports categories.

It also sheds light on the inherent unfairness that can arise when women are forced to compete in the same sporting divisions as biological men, emphasizing the need for fair and equitable competition in women's sports.