Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis claps back at Mexican president amid ongoing immigration crisis

In an intensifying war of words, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis issued a scathing response this week to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, also known as AMLO. This came after AMLO publicly berated DeSantis for his stringent anti-illegal immigration policies.

AMLO's criticism was focused on a piece of legislation that DeSantis signed into law on Wednesday, which has been described by The New York Times last month as the "toughest crackdown" on illegal immigration witnessed in any state across the U.S.

During a press conference on Monday, AMLO castigated DeSantis for exploiting the sufferings of migrants for political gain. "Why does [DeSantis] have to take advantage of people's pain, of migrants' pain, of people's need for political gain?" he questioned, deeming such actions as immoral and indicative of political maneuvering.

Furthering his attack on DeSantis, AMLO expressed his incredulity at the irony of Florida, a state populated by a significant number of migrants, taking what he termed as "repressive, inhumane measures" against migrants. He insinuated that DeSantis' policy choices were fueled by political aspirations rather than a genuine concern for the residents of Florida. "Can't he not make another proposal to convince people?" AMLO asked.

These remarks come at a critical juncture, as the U.S.-Mexico border is expected to witness a massive influx of illegal aliens this week with the official termination of Title 42. Border towns have been grappling with an overwhelming number of illegal aliens since President Joe Biden assumed office, but recent weeks have seen a surge to levels unprecedented in the experience of some officials.

In response to AMLO's public criticism, DeSantis issued a statement lambasting the Mexican president. He pointed to the rampant organized crime in Mexico, which he asserted was exacerbating the illegal immigration and drug crises plaguing the U.S.

"President López Obrador should be cracking down on the cartels running his country and fueling our deadly opioid epidemic instead of worrying about what we are doing in Florida," DeSantis retorted. He further emphasized the sovereignty of Florida's laws, stating, "While President Biden may take his cues from leftist foreign leaders, Floridians won't let their immigration laws be dictated by Mexico City."

DeSantis concluded his riposte by affirming his commitment to the enforcement of immigration laws in Florida. "I'll never back down from using the full weight of my office to protect the people of Florida by enforcing our immigration laws, and look forward to signing the strongest legislation against illegal immigration in Florida history," the governor declared.