Florida sending over 50 law enforcement officers to assist Texas with border crisis

At the orders of Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida will be dispatching at least 50 law enforcement officers to assist Texas in the ongoing border crisis that began under President Joe Biden.

“When the Governors of Texas and Arizona reached out for help, Florida answered the call,” said DeSantis in the press release. “We are witnessing a catastrophe at the southern border under the Biden Administration.”

Support for Texas from the Sunshine State comes in response to a letter sent by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott calling upon other governors to assist with law enforcement along the U.S-Mexico border, which has seen record-high illegal crossings in recent months.

The # of illegal border crossings this fiscal year is already the most since 2006. This is a crisis, our law enforcement professionals need help.



In response, @GovAbbott and I sent a letter to all US governors requesting law enforcement support along the border in our states. 1/ pic.twitter.com/U0dywS6XBz — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) June 10, 2021

“In recent months, we have seen people from the terrorist watch list, known sex offenders and a flood of fentanyl cross over the border,” DeSantis said. “This is a national security crisis, and we must get it under control.”

Roughly 20 Florida sheriff’s departments offered to help with staffing and duties typically performed by Customs and Border Protections officers, the statement said. DeSantis says the officers will be ready to head out to the border this coming Monday, where their mission will be to assist their Texas counterparts.

DeSantis’ promise to send help to deal with the border crisis began last week when DeSantis stated, “America’s border security crisis impacts every state and every American,” at which time he set out to create a plan to support law enforcement agencies in Texas.

According to the Daily Caller, Florida will be providing manpower and equipment from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida Highway Patrol, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.