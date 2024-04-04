Florida sheriff applauds state's new anti-squatter law, urges strict enforcement

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd has praised the recently signed anti-squatter law by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, asserting that squatter "nonsense" will not be tolerated in the state. In an interview with Fox News, Judd offered advice to law enforcement officials in states without similar legislation, emphasizing the importance of documenting the absence of lease agreements or sales contracts between homeowners and alleged squatters.

"When the homeowner can say 'I don't know these people, I've never entered into an agreement,' then that becomes trespassing, or burglary, or theft," Judd stated. He questioned why suspects in such cases are not treated accordingly, adding that in Polk County, law enforcement officers determine the rightful owner and "lock the suspects up," leading to few squatter-related issues in the area.

🔥FLORIDA SQUASHES THE SQUATTER SCAM 🔥

Great interview with @PolkCoSheriff Grady Judd on @FoxBusiness about the new law signed by Governor DeSantis, making Florida the first state in the country to take such strong action to protect property rights & end "squatters' rights." pic.twitter.com/vk7ug456lk — Christina Pushaw 🐊 🇺🇸 (@ChristinaPushaw) April 2, 2024

Judd drew an analogy to the absurdity of allowing someone to take a car with open windows without consequences, arguing that law enforcement should arrest squatters rather than forcing homeowners to seek civil court orders to reclaim their property. "All of that is nonsense," he declared. "Law enforcement needs to lock them up."

The sheriff noted that while Florida has a civil process for removing individuals from homes, the new law clarifies the criminal aspect of squatting. He emphasized that people do not have the right to move into empty houses or fabricate documents claiming to have entered into a lease or sale agreement without the owner's knowledge or consent.

"Lock the suspects up, because they're committing a crime," Judd concluded, touting Florida as a safe place to live due to its stance on squatters.

As states grapple with the issue of squatting, Florida's approach may serve as a model for those seeking to protect homeowners and deter individuals from illegally inhabiting properties.