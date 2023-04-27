Former RCMP sniper Danny Bulford warns of self-censorship due to government surveillance

The former member of the prime minister's security detail offered his testimony Wednesday at the National Citizen's Inquiry in Red Deer, AB.

AP Photo/Robert Bumsted
"That is one of the most chilling things I heard you say in your testimony," replied the commissioner after Bulford's statement.

Bulford, head of security for last year's Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, resigned from his position in the RCMP in protest of Covid-19 restrictions.

The National Citizen's Inquiry is a citizen-led commission into Canada's Covid-19 response taking place in cities across the country.

Hearings continue in Red Deer Thursday and Friday.

Censorship Canada RCMP News Analysis
