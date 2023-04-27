Former RCMP sniper Danny Bulford warns of self-censorship due to government surveillance
The former member of the prime minister's security detail offered his testimony Wednesday at the National Citizen's Inquiry in Red Deer, AB.
"That is one of the most chilling things I heard you say in your testimony," replied the commissioner after Bulford's statement.
Former RCMP Officer Daniel Bulford testifies at the National Citizen's Inquiry and claims that people within the force will "self-censor themselves" out of fear. "That is one of the most chilling things I heard you say in your testimony," replied the commissioner. pic.twitter.com/U2g4VVGjb7— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 26, 2023
Bulford, head of security for last year's Freedom Convoy protest in Ottawa, resigned from his position in the RCMP in protest of Covid-19 restrictions.
The National Citizen's Inquiry is a citizen-led commission into Canada's Covid-19 response taking place in cities across the country.
National Citizens Inquiry | Red Deer Day 2 https://t.co/X9c46jvXFR— National Citizens Inquiry (NCI | CeNC) (@Inquiry_Canada) April 27, 2023
Hearings continue in Red Deer Thursday and Friday.
- By Ezra Levant
