Fort McMurray PPC Candidate: “Time to split the vote”

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Get involved

Shawn McDonald says he was robbed of the opportunity to run as a Conservative to be the next MP for Fort McMurray-Cold Lake after the federal party skipped the nomination process in August of this year.

Laila Goodridge was appointed by the CPC to run in the Alberta riding to replace outgoing MP David Yurdiga, going against the wishes of the local Electoral District Association.

So now, McDonald is running with the People's Party of Canada.