Fort McMurray PPC Candidate: “Time to split the vote”
Shawn McDonald decided to run for the PPC in Fort McMurray-Cold Lake after the Conservative Party skipped the nomination process for the riding.
Shawn McDonald says he was robbed of the opportunity to run as a Conservative to be the next MP for Fort McMurray-Cold Lake after the federal party skipped the nomination process in August of this year.
Laila Goodridge was appointed by the CPC to run in the Alberta riding to replace outgoing MP David Yurdiga, going against the wishes of the local Electoral District Association.
So now, McDonald is running with the People's Party of Canada.
- By Ezra Levant
Fight Vaccine Passports
A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines!Get involved
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.