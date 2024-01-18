France calls for extensive aid and 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza

Gian Ehrenzeller, Keystone via AP

French President Emmanuel Macron delivered an extensive speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Macron noted that six years ago, he envisioned comprehensive reforms for France and Europe, aiming for increased unity, sovereignty, and effectiveness. In a recent progress report, Macron highlighted significant achievements, including a €60 billion reduction in tax and environmental levies, and a decrease in corporate tax from 33.3% to 25%.

"We also cut capital gains taxes with a flat tax. We reduce taxes both for businesses and for households. We try to create green credits to attract green tech companies to our country," he noted.

Beyond tax reforms, Macron focused on simplifying processes and making substantial investments in healthcare, education, and the labor market. Notable changes included overhauling unemployment benefits and pension systems to align more closely with European standards. Initiatives to decarbonize energy and stimulate public and private investments were also pursued.

Throughout these efforts, Macron pursued an ambitious European strategy, collaborating with other nations to address crises and fortify a Europe of defence.

Macron also highlighted France's achievements, emphasizing its status as Europe's most attractive country for startups and technological innovation.

Looking ahead, Macron acknowledged the challenges faced by Europe in the rapidly evolving global landscape. He highlighted the geopolitical tensions arising from Russia's actions in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a united agenda to prevent division and ensure collective security.

WEF: French President Emmanuel Macron said, '2024 will be a pivotal year for Europeans,' emphasizing the need to combat terror groups that destabilize both security and world trade.



‘Look at what the Houthis are doing in the Bab el-Mandeb and elsewhere,’ he said.



Macron further… pic.twitter.com/UHyyvINjC8 — Tabitha Peters (@tabithapeters05) January 17, 2024

"We must not fall victims to the risk of division. We need an effective agenda to ensure that Russia cannot and will not win in Ukraine," he stated.

"It is the fate of Ukraine, but it is also the fate of our values, our collective security in Europe, and elsewhere. In order to achieve this, 2024 will be a pivotal year for Europeans. We must prove that we can be visible, that we can make more efforts, whatever may happen in the United States."

Macron continued: