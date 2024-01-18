France calls for extensive aid and 'immediate ceasefire' in Gaza
French President Emmanuel Macron spoke about the importance of addressing issues in the Middle East, combating terror groups, and advocating for aid and interventions in Gaza, along with a call for an immediate ceasefire.
French President Emmanuel Macron delivered an extensive speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
Macron noted that six years ago, he envisioned comprehensive reforms for France and Europe, aiming for increased unity, sovereignty, and effectiveness. In a recent progress report, Macron highlighted significant achievements, including a €60 billion reduction in tax and environmental levies, and a decrease in corporate tax from 33.3% to 25%.
"We also cut capital gains taxes with a flat tax. We reduce taxes both for businesses and for households. We try to create green credits to attract green tech companies to our country," he noted.
Beyond tax reforms, Macron focused on simplifying processes and making substantial investments in healthcare, education, and the labor market. Notable changes included overhauling unemployment benefits and pension systems to align more closely with European standards. Initiatives to decarbonize energy and stimulate public and private investments were also pursued.
Throughout these efforts, Macron pursued an ambitious European strategy, collaborating with other nations to address crises and fortify a Europe of defence.
Macron also highlighted France's achievements, emphasizing its status as Europe's most attractive country for startups and technological innovation.
Looking ahead, Macron acknowledged the challenges faced by Europe in the rapidly evolving global landscape. He highlighted the geopolitical tensions arising from Russia's actions in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for a united agenda to prevent division and ensure collective security.
WEF: French President Emmanuel Macron said, '2024 will be a pivotal year for Europeans,' emphasizing the need to combat terror groups that destabilize both security and world trade.
'Look at what the Houthis are doing in the Bab el-Mandeb and elsewhere,' he said.
Macron further
"We must not fall victims to the risk of division. We need an effective agenda to ensure that Russia cannot and will not win in Ukraine," he stated.
"It is the fate of Ukraine, but it is also the fate of our values, our collective security in Europe, and elsewhere. In order to achieve this, 2024 will be a pivotal year for Europeans. We must prove that we can be visible, that we can make more efforts, whatever may happen in the United States."
Macron continued:
We will also need to work for solutions in the Middle East. We will need to fight against terror groups which are destabilizing both security but also world trade.
Look at what the Houthis are doing in the Bab el-Mandeb and elsewhere.
France is calling for massive aid and interventions to help on the ground in Gaza. And France is also calling for an immediate ceasefire to provide humanitarian aid to these populations.
And then a two state political solution, which is the only one that will allow stability and peace for Israel and the broader region.
I think it's a challenge for Europe and the Europeans have a contribution to make. And then on the diplomatic side, we will need to do everything we can to make sure the world is not divided.
