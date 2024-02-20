France law could fine, jail individuals pushing anti-vaccine messages

By Ezra Levant Help Chris! Rebel News has set up a crowdfunding campaign for Chris Carbert of the Coutts Four. Take Action E-transfer (Canada):

A new piece of legislation in France is drawing criticism for its potential to jail those opposing health treatments like COVID vaccines or even chemotherapy. The bill, named Fight Against Sectarian Aberrations, passed through France's National Assembly last year.

Punishments in the legislation include fines of up to 45,000 euros or three years in jail for those found guilty of advising individuals against “medical treatments” that are “obviously suitable”, reports the Western Standard.

One legislator, Thomas Ménagé, who represents Marine Le Pen's National Rally party, described the law as an attack on freedom. Another, from a left-wing alliance, suggested the legislation had potential for abuse.

"The sincerity of this fight against dangerous sectarian developments must not consist in punishing complementary care practices or the consumption of phytotherapeutic products by law," said Jean-François Coulomme.

While the law touches on issues like COVID vaccines and chemotherapy, it appears to take aim at so-called gurus. Thierry Casanovas, a proponent of the raw food movement, is one such individual the law appears directed at, according to BNN.

Controversy stems from Article 4 in the legislation, which punishes those who offer provoke others “to abandon or abstain from following therapeutic or prophylactic medical treatment.”

An amended version of the article included a caveat in an attempt to protect personal freedom, noting an exception “if proof of the person's free and informed consent is provided.”

Though the controversial piece of legislation passed the National Assembly, it still faces further review before officially becoming law.

Having passed first reading last year in the National Assembly, the legislation now goes to a joint committee of assembly members and senators for further consideration.