France struggles with an eye-opening street CRISIS

France is confronted with a range of intricate and deeply concerning challenges. Nicolas Vidal, journalist from PUTSCH Media based in France, offers his perspective on the matter.

Recent events have shed light on a series of significant issues that are shaking the nation.

From protests against Pension reform that led citizens to take to the streets and engage in fiery displays of dissent against President Macron's perceived power abuses, to the tragic death of Nahel Merzouk, a young Franco-Algerian, whose life was tragically cut short by a police officer's actions after he refused to comply.

The aftermath of these incidents has spawned six consecutive nights of looting and criminal fires, consuming schools, buses, trams, cultural centers, commercial establishments, and even over 150 town halls and municipal buildings.

This destruction has resulted in damages exceeding 20 million euros for public transportation, not to mention the accompanying violence that erupted. The historical tensions between Algerians and the French population have surged to the forefront, engulfing the streets with unrest and panic.

Compounding the crisis, France grapples with illegal immigration issues, mirroring challenges seen in other countries like Canada and the U.S.

Makeshift camps have sprung up across the French streets, providing temporary shelter for numerous migrants.

As these events unfolded, four members of the Anti-Criminality Brigade faced scrutiny, leading to a police strike during this unprecedented crisis.

In a press release, the Unité-SGP Police Force Ouvrière union urged "all police officers across the country to go on Code 562 immediately." 

Code 562 designates a state of "waiting-pause position," indicating officers are on duty but not deployed in the field.

The streets have transformed into a stage for an evolving drama, as the stability of the nation hangs in the balance.

