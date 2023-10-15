'Free Palestine' protest floods downtown Calgary

Following the October 7 terror attacks in Israel, rallies all over the world began taking place in support of a “Free Palestine” movement.

Israel declared war on Hamas last Saturday, following an intense barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip and a series of violent infiltrations resulting in 1,300 Israelis killed.

Following the attacks, rallies all over the world began taking place in support of the “Free Palestine” movement. Along with the West Bank, Gaza is one of the Palestinian Territories that borders Israel. It is governed by Hamas, the terrorist organization responsible for the brutal attacks described as "Israel's 9/11."

On Saturday, one of those rallies took place in Calgary, Alberta.

There was little pushback from the Jewish or Israeli community, just a few counter protesters calling for peace and upholding Western values.

One protester and his partner were met with an attempt to drown out his music from demonstrators chanting “Allahu Akbar."

The “Free Palestine” protest turned into a march in downtown Calgary, flooding the streets.

Canadian politicians have denounced these protests, from both sides of the political spectrum.

Do you stand with the civilians of Israel? Sign our petition to show your support at CanadaStandsWithIsrael.com and we will drop it off at the Israeli embassy.

