'Free Palestine' protest floods downtown Calgary

Israel declared war on Hamas last Saturday, following an intense barrage of rockets launched from the Gaza Strip and a series of violent infiltrations resulting in 1,300 Israelis killed.

Following the attacks, rallies all over the world began taking place in support of the “Free Palestine” movement. Along with the West Bank, Gaza is one of the Palestinian Territories that borders Israel. It is governed by Hamas, the terrorist organization responsible for the brutal attacks described as "Israel's 9/11."

On Saturday, one of those rallies took place in Calgary, Alberta.





A “Free Palestine” rally at City Hall in Calgary, Alberta.



"If you stand with Israel, give them your land”



There was little pushback from the Jewish or Israeli community, just a few counter protesters calling for peace and upholding Western values.

An Israeli musician has arrived in Calgary, Alberta at the “Free Palestine” rally.



“We support western values, we support Israel.”



One protester and his partner were met with an attempt to drown out his music from demonstrators chanting “Allahu Akbar."

“Free Palestine” protestors attempt to drown out an Israeli musician in Calgary, Alberta.



The “Free Palestine” protest turned into a march in downtown Calgary, flooding the streets.

Calgary’s downtown is now flooded with “Free Palestine” demonstrators.



Canadian politicians have denounced these protests, from both sides of the political spectrum.

