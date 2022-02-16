Freedom Convoy organizers hold press conference to address latest developments with Ottawa police

Organizers of the protest are responding to a release from Ottawa police this morning.

  • By Rebel News
  • February 16, 2022

Alexa Lavoie is in Ottawa, where organizers of the Freedom Convoy are holding a press conference.

To watch the press conference live, click on the Tweet below to watch on Twitter.

Upon its conclusion, the press conference will be uploaded to this page.

