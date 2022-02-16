Freedom Convoy organizers hold press conference to address latest developments with Ottawa police
Organizers of the protest are responding to a release from Ottawa police this morning.
Alexa Lavoie is in Ottawa, where organizers of the Freedom Convoy are holding a press conference.
To watch the press conference live, click on the Tweet below to watch on Twitter.
Upon its conclusion, the press conference will be uploaded to this page.
LIVE IN OTTAWA:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 16, 2022
Freedom Convoy Official Press Conference. This will touch on the latest developments with the @OttawaPolice .https://t.co/VfgKKYKzKr#TruckersFreedomConvoy2022 https://t.co/xUVqBhd02l
LIVE OTTAWA:— Alexandra Lavoie (@ThevoiceAlexa) February 16, 2022
Daniel BULFORD and Vincent GIRCYS, retired RCMP, OPP!
.@OttawaPolice
.@JustinTrudeau https://t.co/sI0cZaTk7N
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.