'Freedom' in Ottawa: Looking back on the convoy
The demonstration, which successfully sat for three weeks in front of Ottawa's Parliament, was televised worldwide. Several countries even showed their support by creating a convoy of their own.
When the announcement of a trucking convoy was made, very few people seemed to be concerned. It was when donations via the GoFundMe platform reached several million dollars that people began to wonder about the event's magnitude.
Throughout the three weeks of occupation, tension within the government was felt.
Not knowing what to do about the peaceful protest, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson declared a state of emergency in his city. Then, it was Doug Ford's turn for the province of Ontario, and finally, Mr. Trudeau released his final weapon, the Emergencies Act. Although this law had not yet been officially passed, it gave the federal government a grace period to dismantle the convoy.
This report sheds light on everything that happened during that famous demonstration, as well as the rest of the story that followed.
