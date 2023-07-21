Freeland's office accidentally sent confidential cabinet docs to recipient outside of the government

Details of the privy council investigation into the security failure were discovered in a routine Rebel News examination of the proactive release website of the federal government.

Staff in the deputy prime minister's office alerted security officials to the breach, which deemed the incident to be low priority, as the "secret" documents contained in the email were previously leaked to the media by the Liberals' Quebec caucus.

In 2008, former Canadian Foreign Minister Maxime Bernier, now leader of the People's Party, accidentally left classified documents in the home of a former girlfriend previously linked to organized crime figures.

At the time, the Liberals howled for his resignation from his portfolio and from the government.

Bernier eventually relinquished his role in cabinet and an investigation by the French language newspaper, LeDevoir, found the documents contained foreign policy secrets.

However, to date, Freeland remains deputy prime minister and finance minister.

