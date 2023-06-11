This infectious diseases expert and former WHO advisor was attacked and censored during the pandemic
'I realized not at the very beginning, but progressively, that now [the] WHO is completely under control of the pharmaceutical companies, major sponsors,' says Dr. Christian Perronne.
Didier Raoult is an expert in tropical diseases, and many of his treatment protocols involve the drug hydroxychloroquine. The professor has been demonized in the public arena, as has statistician Pierre Chaillot, who wrote a book on what the true numbers of the COVID-19 pandemic reveal.
Doctor and professor Christian Perronne underwent the same treatment. An expert in tropical diseases and former member of the WHO, Perronne is used to media platforms because his expertise has been required by the state media on several occasions to explain certain public health situations.
At the beginning of the pandemic, he was invited to speak on the pandemic situation. That was until the media unleashed his line of thought that went against that of the government.
“I worked part time for the Ministry of Health, I was the chairman of several very important commissions, official commissions, about the management of communicable diseases, about vaccines, about the health crisis and so on.”
Perronne has the expertise to explains the incoherence that occured during the management of the pandemic. He explained how he lost trust in the WHO:
“I trusted a lot. [The] WHO for me was a really important organization created after the Second World War by the United Nations to protect people in the world... But in fact, I realized not at the very beginning, but progressively, that now [the] WHO is completely under control of the pharmaceutical companies, major sponsors... Also a major controller is Bill Gates, because [the] Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation now is an associated with Gavi [the vaccine alliance]."
Speaking about the censorship that we see taking place around the world, Perronne commented:
“I continue my side from the alternative media. Now in France unfortunately the [social] media have much more audience sometimes than the mainstream media. That's why Macron, the French government and the European Union, now they are fighting very, very strongly to try to block completely the social media.”
