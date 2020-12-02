Full Gospel Outreach Church FINED $14,000 for SINGING without masks in Saskatchewan

Just when you thought things couldn't possibly get any worse in our 'new normal' — a church in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan has just received a staggering $14,000 coronavirus fine for singing without wearing masks.

The fine comes after congregants of the Full Gospel Outreach Church were caught singing without their masks on, and a small 'outbreak' of COVID-19 was allegedly pinned on their multi-day evangelical event.

The mayor of Prince Albert, Greg Dionne, said clearly that he wanted to make an example of the church. Speaking to CBC, he said there had to be “consequences,” so they handed down a $14,000 fine.

While the mainstream media demonized him and his congregants, I travelled down to Prince Albert to speak with pastor Vernon Temple and get his side of the story.

The church isn't wealthy by any means. But they clothe and house the homeless, feed those in need and provide services for individuals with addictions. It makes the fine they got for practicing their religion even more appalling.

Watch my video to see what pastor Vernon had to say about it.

Rebel News isn't standing by. We are helping the Full Gospel Outreach Centre battle this outrageous fine — but we need your help. Please visit FightTheFines.com to pitch in a donation to help us cover the costs of the legal battle associated with trying to help this community-focused church stand up against the COVID bullies!