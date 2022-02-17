Gabriel Finochio's TheosU app helps Christians understand the Bible

I sat down with Gabriel Finochio, the co-founder of TheosU, an app that creates digestible courses to help Christians contextually understand the Bible, all for the price of Netflix.

He has been outspoken about the COVID-19 narrative throughout the pandemic and was recently deleted off Instagram for sharing personal testimonies from women about irregularities in their menstruation after taking the COVID-19 vaccine.

Since the interview, he had not yet gained access to his account but recently created a backup which you can follow right here.

We also discuss the importance of Christians embracing culture and engaging in politics, his meme account Woke Jesus , and the importance of living boldly for Christ.

To learn more about Gabriel and his app, click here or go to TheosU.ca.