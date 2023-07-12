Gleb Lisikh: 'Why would the government segregate people by race, by the skin colour?'

"In 2021, Gleb Lisikh wanted to send his son to a summer course offered by his local high school. Alas, his son was rejected from attending the course, which was all about learning Java programing," said guest host David Menzies. "It had nothing to do with the ladder lacking prerequisites. Rather, Gleb's son was given the boot based on skin color. Good golly, how could a school and for that matter, the Ontario Ministry of Education tolerate such blatant racism?"

David talks to Gleb Lisikh, a father who recently wrote an article in C2C Journal titled, 'One Flew Over the Kangaroo Court: My Fight Against Human Rights Tyranny.'

"Gleb's son was refused entry because it was only open to black students," said David. "For those kids who weren't black, it wasn't a matter of being relegated to the back of the bus, but rather they were told to get the hell off the bus."

Part of the article quoted:

I called the school to ask a straight question: was my son automatically disqualified due to his non-blackness? In a phone conversation filled with verbal acrobatics, the school principal finally said, “Yes,” but refused to confirm this answer in writing. I sent an email directly to Stephen Lecce, Ontario’s Minister of Education, with copy to my federal (Liberal) MP, Francesco Sorbara, demanding a meaningful explanation, to no avail. I then launched a petition objecting to the discrimination, but that didn’t exactly catch fire either.

David asked Gleb how is it that we are now living in a province in which selective racism is not only tolerated by the government, but it's also government approved?

Gleb responded with:

It's it's an interesting question. And more interesting is why you're asking me why we're living in this. I left the Soviet Union in 2000. And it was one of the reasons probably for me to leave. At that time, it was no longer a Soviet Union, but I had a full experience of that type of an attitude and why we are living in Canada, I don't know. But this type of attitude where people can be segregated by all kinds of features, I don't know, irrelevant features. I guess in this particular case for educational purposes. Why would the government segregate people by race, by the skin color?

"I wrote about this in my article is that there's that sort of idea that there are ameliorating actions, but it designed to bridge the gaps in between so-called oppressed, the race, minorities, the blacks being one of them," said Gleb "And this has been a great idea for me in which way, let's say the young people, the students, teenagers or college grads are oppressed or racialized."