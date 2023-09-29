Global Affairs Canada gave $22 million to the World Economic Forum

The feds returned 127 pages of contracts and agreements between the Canadian government and the unelected oligarchs at Klaus Schwab's crypto-global government.

The information about the Canadian government's dealings with the World Economic Forum was made available through an order paper question posed by Conservative MP Leslyn Lewis.

Lewis asked:

"With regard to the government’s engagements with the World Economic Forum (WEF), what are the details of all contracts, transfer payments, memoranda of understanding, letters of intent, charters, accords, projects, and associations between the government and the WEF since November 4, 2015."

The most significant transfer of cash from a federal ministry was from Global Affairs at 22 million dollars.

The CBSA mentions that along with Transport and Immigration, the ministry has been working with the WEF on Known Traveller Digital Identity  although the agency clarifies that none of the money ($3.5 million) has gone directly to the WEF.

Transport mentions the same in their response section and notes a handful of WEF meetings.

Read the documents:

