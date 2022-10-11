Global News' Rachel Gilmore publishes breaking fake news about Elon Musk

Twitter / atRachelGilmore and AP Photo/Susan Walsh

By Ezra Levant Save Rebel News Rebel News and Ezra Levant received legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit from Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar Jean-Christophe Boucher. He’s coming to censor us and to shut us down — we need your help. take action E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Gilmore's fever-dream-turned-article was based on other outlet's reporting that Elon Musk had consulted with Russian President Vladimir Putin before tweeting that a peaceful diplomatic solution was the way to resolve the war on Ukraine.

NEW: Elon Musk spoke to Putin before tweeting Russia-Ukraine ‘peace’ plan: reporthttps://t.co/BrHsabtAs2 — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) October 11, 2022

As Rebel News contributor Ian Miles Cheong pointed out, Tiktok journalist and vaccine band-aid virtue signaller Rachel Gilmore's story was a painful re-blog of a Vice article from hours earlier.

So you ripped off the VICE report and didn’t do any fact checking of your own or get comment from Elon Musk. https://t.co/JwuKv2Lpaj — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 11, 2022

Fake news peddler Gilmore tweeted her own rehashed version of the already debunked Vice screed over an hour after Musk published a tweet to set the record straight. Gilmore's inaccurate story was tweeted at 12:13 p.m. MT. Musk rebuked the Vice article as misinformation at 10:58 a.m. MT.

No, it is not. I have spoken to Putin only once and that was about 18 months ago. The subject matter was space. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 11, 2022

Gilmore subsequently updated her story 17 minutes later, but only after a deluge of internet mockery, at 12:30 p.m. MT, to include the denial by Musk that he spoke with Putin before tweeting about a Russia-Ukraine peace plan.

UPDATE: Elon Musk denies reports he spoke to Putin before tweeting Russia-Ukraine ‘peace’ planhttps://t.co/BrHsabtAs2 — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) October 11, 2022

Global News (and Rachel Gilmore) are the shrillest accusers of “fake news” and “disinformation” in Canada.

NEW: Elon Musk wants Twitter to be ‘the platform for free speech.’ What about misinformation?https://t.co/qadC6KSPi6 — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) April 14, 2022

It’s one thing to make a mistake; it’s another thing to get clickbait through fake news headlines deliberately — that’s exactly what Gilmore accuses her enemies of doing.

This is what misinformation and disinformation looks like.



When it infects enough people, this is the power it has.



It's a threat to democracy.https://t.co/oPVYDyb3GI — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) June 10, 2022

It also, increasingly, appears to be a business model:https://t.co/Ig9OVaQAZr — Rachel Gilmore (@atRachelGilmore) June 10, 2022

Being poorly behaved and acting out for attention doesn't seem to be something new at Global News. Last month, Global's chief political correspondent lost control of his faculties at a press conference held by the newly-elected Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre.

And people wonder why Canadians are losing trust in the Mainstream Media.



This is why. This man is a “chief political correspondent.” pic.twitter.com/XrWfENsb3o — William Diaz-Berthiaume (@wdiazberthiaume) September 15, 2022

Akin issued an apology but remains Global News' main man in Ottawa. Gilmore remains Global News' face of the teenage social media platform.