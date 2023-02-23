Google begins blocking Canadian users from accessing Canadian news content
Bill C-18 requires social media giants to bail out media companies with compensation for sharing content on their platforms.
The tech giant has begun a five-week-long test in response to the federal government's passage of the Online News Act, C-18. The test affects four percent of users using Google's search engine and Discover app on Android devices.
Google now testing blocking news content to prepare response to Bill C-18. Have been saying for months this isn’t a bluff. Company is laying off thousands and government thinks it will pay $200M a year primarily to large broadcasters for links?https://t.co/p6d0efsWxL— Michael Geist (@mgeist) February 23, 2023
Why is the government trying to dictate what Canadians see on the news and forcing big tech to subsidize media outlets in Canada?@AndrewLawton joined The @CandiceMalcolm Show: https://t.co/J3PrnLX69A #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/GUgAh4phWs— True North (@TrueNorthCentre) May 4, 2022
Google and Meta (which owns Facebook) will be required to pay for 35% of news expenditures of hundreds of media outlets, including state broadcaster CBC, Bell, and Postmedia based on sharing links to content.
Michael Geist -- Mandated Payment for Links To Cover 35% of News Expenditures?: Google Responds to Bill C-18 By Testing Blocking Links to News Content https://t.co/snU4aWmaxd— Michael Geist (@mgeist) February 23, 2023
The federal government also subsidizes these news companies to the tune of over $600 million dollars.
Justin Trudeau wants to bail out the failing Liberal-friendly media with Canadian tax dollars.https://t.co/5U9jePo7Q7#TrudeauMustGo #Cdnpoli #Trudeau— Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) August 12, 2019
- By Ezra Levant
- By Sheila Gunn Reid
