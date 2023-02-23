Google begins blocking Canadian users from accessing Canadian news content

Bill C-18 requires social media giants to bail out media companies with compensation for sharing content on their platforms.

The tech giant has begun a five-week-long test in response to the federal government's passage of the Online News Act, C-18. The test affects four percent of users using Google's search engine and Discover app on Android devices.

C-18 requires social media giants to bail out media companies with compensation for sharing content on their platforms.

Google and Meta (which owns Facebook) will be required to pay for 35% of news expenditures of hundreds of media outlets, including state broadcaster CBC, Bell, and Postmedia based on sharing links to content.

The federal government also subsidizes these news companies to the tune of over $600 million dollars.

