Google begins blocking Canadian users from accessing Canadian news content

The tech giant has begun a five-week-long test in response to the federal government's passage of the Online News Act, C-18. The test affects four percent of users using Google's search engine and Discover app on Android devices.

Google now testing blocking news content to prepare response to Bill C-18. Have been saying for months this isn’t a bluff. Company is laying off thousands and government thinks it will pay $200M a year primarily to large broadcasters for links?https://t.co/p6d0efsWxL — Michael Geist (@mgeist) February 23, 2023

C-18 requires social media giants to bail out media companies with compensation for sharing content on their platforms.

Why is the government trying to dictate what Canadians see on the news and forcing big tech to subsidize media outlets in Canada?@AndrewLawton joined The @CandiceMalcolm Show: https://t.co/J3PrnLX69A #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/GUgAh4phWs — True North (@TrueNorthCentre) May 4, 2022

Google and Meta (which owns Facebook) will be required to pay for 35% of news expenditures of hundreds of media outlets, including state broadcaster CBC, Bell, and Postmedia based on sharing links to content.

Michael Geist -- Mandated Payment for Links To Cover 35% of News Expenditures?: Google Responds to Bill C-18 By Testing Blocking Links to News Content https://t.co/snU4aWmaxd — Michael Geist (@mgeist) February 23, 2023

The federal government also subsidizes these news companies to the tune of over $600 million dollars.

Justin Trudeau wants to bail out the failing Liberal-friendly media with Canadian tax dollars.https://t.co/5U9jePo7Q7#TrudeauMustGo #Cdnpoli #Trudeau — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) August 12, 2019

