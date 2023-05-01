Google sends UK staff 'woke' dossier on using 'inclusive' language in the workplace
Google claims the document provides staff with 'editorial guidelines for writing clear and consistent Google-related developer documentation.'
Woke culture has seemingly absorbed tech giant Google after it asked its UK staff to stop saying gendered phrases like "man-hours" and "you guys."
According to a new 'inclusive language dossier,' the company told their employees to refrain from language like 'whitelist,' 'blackhole,' 'blacklist,' and 'black box.' They also said to refrain from describing people as 'chubby' or 'crazy, bonkers or mad.'
Google claimed the document provided staff with "editorial guidelines for writing clear and consistent Google-related developer documentation."
The Daily Mail interviewed an anonymous Google employee, who informed the publication that staff focused on their jobs and ignored the document.
"We're much too busy to be worried about whether some harmless phrase that's been used for years might upset someone, somewhere," they said.
Conservative MP calls out Trudeau's censorship measures including Bill C-11 and Bill C-18 while rhyming about the Liberals' infringement on Canadians' freedoms and rights. pic.twitter.com/K1KhWPt1iO— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 28, 2023
Tory MP Nigel Mills called the dossier "woke nonsense."
"Who cares? We should not be ditching phrases and words used for a generation just because some snowflakes might get impacted," he said.
Last year, Google countered political incorrectness by launching an 'inclusive language' function designed to police language. For example, it would suggest replacing 'landlord' with 'property owner' or 'proprietor' because the former "may not be inclusive to all readers."
According to the new Google Document style programme, it also suggested replacing gendered language like 'policemen' or 'housewife' with 'police officers' and 'stay-at-home spouse.'
WATCH: @EzraLevant explains the intention of Bill C-18 and the impact it would have on 'unapproved' Canadian journalists.https://t.co/857InU3JXu— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) April 10, 2023
Critics have widely condemned Google for using the AI-powered language feature called "assistive writing," accusing them of being both "intrusive" and "preachy."
Last April, a Google spokesperson said the writing feature is "improving" and undergoing "ongoing evolution."
"Assisted writing uses language understanding models, which rely on millions of common phrases and sentences to learn how people communicate automatically," reads a statement from Google. "This also means they can reflect some human cognitive biases."
"We don't yet [and may never] have a complete solution to identifying and mitigating all unwanted word associations and biases," they added.
According to a senior executive from Google, the company has yet to decide whether to limit journalism links from Canadian outlets if Ottawa passes Bill C-18.— Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 24, 2023
MORE: https://t.co/QUwLxAlD47 pic.twitter.com/7PrdXSOMow
Last month, a senior executive from the tech giant said the company has yet to decide whether to limit journalism links from Canadian outlets if Ottawa passes Bill C-18, the Online News Act.
In February, they blocked 3.3% of Canadian users from viewing news links for five weeks. It impacted more than one million IP addresses.
The company contends the test did not prevent Canadians from seeing news from outlets of their choice, adding the news comprises less than 2% of Google searches.
If passed, Google would have to pay 35% of news expenditures for hundreds of media outlets, including the state broadcaster CBC, Bell, and Postmedia.
Rebel News boss @EzraLevant raises concerns over Trudeau's online censorship efforts to Facebook rep Rachel Curran and Conservative @SenatorHousakos.— Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) March 30, 2023
Both are opposed to bills C-11 and C-18.https://t.co/1YG82sBZQ2 pic.twitter.com/EEKhBGJWI3
- By Ezra Levant
PETITION: Stop The Censorship
50,110 signatures
Goal: 100,000 Signatures
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.
Don't Get Censored
Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.