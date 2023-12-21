Government-sanctioned cull cost $10,000 per deer

PETITION: Hands Off Our Guns The Trudeau government must stop punishing law-abiding gun owners and keep their hands off our guns. If you agree, please sign the petition on this page. 35,435 signatures

Eighty-four invasive European fallow deer were eradicated by helicopter hunters from New Zealand, incurring a cost of $834,000. This initiative is part of a contract with Parks Canada to manage the species on British Columbia’s Sidney Island.

Only government could manage to piss away nearly a million dollars to cull 84 deer that folks would have gladly hunted for free. https://t.co/ipR4hUolQQ — Cory Morgan (@CoryBMorgan) December 21, 2023

The 10-day hunt, which began on December 1, was the first stage of a three-stage operation to eradicate the deer, with a total cost of $6 million aimed at restoring the ecosystem on the tiny island.

It has been reported that Parks Canada hired foreign contractors from the United States and New Zealand to cull 84 deer from helicopters. The contractors used AR15s equipped with 30-round magazines and suppressors, which are currently prohibited in Canada. Interestingly, The… pic.twitter.com/yuI3XLLdjX — Canadian Shooting Sports Association (@CSSA_CILA) December 21, 2023

According to the Canadian Shooting Sports Association, the foreign hunters were allowed to use AR-15s, recently banned from Canadian firearms owners by Prime Minister Trudeau.

Before the recent gun grab, AR-15s were never permitted for hunting use in Canada under the previous restricted status.

Parks Canada says 84 deer killed in $834,000 cull using helicopter / Semi-automatic assault-style rifles



But...but...

"You Do Not Need an AR15 to Bring Down a Deer..." (Unless you work for Parks Canada, and then throw in a boat and a helicopter too)https://t.co/Uf5YkvhuJZ — Canada's National Firearms Association (@CanadasNFA) December 21, 2023

Trudeau, during the time of the ban, stated that "You do not need an AR-15 to bring down a deer."

Parks Canada controls 440 hectares on the north side of the Island as part of the Gulf Island National Preserve.

