Government-sanctioned cull cost $10,000 per deer

The 10-day hunt, which began on December 1, was the first stage of a three-stage operation to eradicate the deer, with a total cost of $6 million aimed at restoring the ecosystem on the tiny island.

Eighty-four invasive European fallow deer were eradicated by helicopter hunters from New Zealand, incurring a cost of $834,000. This initiative is part of a contract with Parks Canada to manage the species on British Columbia’s Sidney Island.

According to the Canadian Shooting Sports Association, the foreign hunters were allowed to use AR-15s, recently banned from Canadian firearms owners by Prime Minister Trudeau.

Before the recent gun grab, AR-15s were never permitted for hunting use in Canada under the previous restricted status.

Trudeau, during the time of the ban, stated that "You do not need an AR-15 to bring down a deer."

Parks Canada controls 440 hectares on the north side of the Island as part of the Gulf Island National Preserve.

To sign the petition against Trudeau's attack on law-abiding firearms owners, visit www.HandsOffOurGuns.ca.

