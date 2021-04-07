BREAKING: GraceLife Church RAIDED by police — fencing went up at dawn

(9:50 a.m. ET / 7:50 a.m. MT) Alberta government agents are raiding GraceLife Church in Edmonton, Alberta.

GraceLife Church is under the care of Pastor James Coates, who recently spent 35 days in the Edmonton Remand Centre after he turned himself in for breaking public health laws on COVID-19.

Our reporter, Sheila Gunn Reid, is heading to the scene immediately for more information.

BREAKING: Alberta govt agents are raiding Grace Life Church in Edmonton, erecting fences on the property to lock down the church.



(Their pastor was the one jailed for 35 days.)



(Their pastor was the one jailed for 35 days.)

Pastor James gave his first interview after being released from the Centre to Rebel News. You can watch that interview by clicking here.

BREAKING: Alberta government agents are raiding GraceLife Church in Edmonton, Alberta.



BREAKING: Alberta government agents are raiding GraceLife Church in Edmonton, Alberta.

(10:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. MT) Sheila reports that there are two layers of security fencing and that RCMP are joined by private security officers from Paladin.

GraceLife is being walled off by two layers of security fencing and a black tarp to obscure the entrance to the church.



RCMP and private Paladin security are here.



RCMP have no documentation to present to the church re:closure, but are keeping members off the property. pic.twitter.com/68E7ntCHVp — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 7, 2021

I count thirteen vehicles as part of this police raid on a church. They’re erecting steel fences around it. Like China does when they uncover an illegal “house church”. Except this is in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. The same church whose pastor was thrown in prison for 35 days. pic.twitter.com/qJlnHHGGdV — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) April 7, 2021

GraceLife church members don't even seem phased by this. I guess you get used to tyranny.



They say that they have four days to plan for services on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/DyrJ7LdjXD — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) April 7, 2021

(11:25 a.m. ET / 9:25 a.m. MT) Portable toilets are being installed on the property.

(12:15am ET / 10:15am ET) The church's surveillance photos from early this morning show government officials parked on the property, along with people installing fences.

