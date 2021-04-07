BREAKING: GraceLife Church RAIDED by police — fencing went up at dawn

  • By Rebel News
  • April 07, 2021
BREAKING: GraceLife Church RAIDED by police — fencing went up at dawn
(9:50 a.m. ET / 7:50 a.m. MT) Alberta government agents are raiding GraceLife Church in Edmonton, Alberta.

GraceLife Church is under the care of Pastor James Coates, who recently spent 35 days in the Edmonton Remand Centre after he turned himself in for breaking public health laws on COVID-19.

Our reporter, Sheila Gunn Reid, is heading to the scene immediately for more information.

Pastor James gave his first interview after being released from the Centre to Rebel News. You can watch that interview by clicking here.

(10:20 a.m. ET / 8:20 a.m. MT) Sheila reports that there are two layers of security fencing and that RCMP are joined by private security officers from Paladin.

(11:25 a.m. ET / 9:25 a.m. MT) Portable toilets are being installed on the property.

(12:15am ET / 10:15am ET) The church's surveillance photos from early this morning show government officials parked on the property, along with people installing fences.

MORE TO COME...

