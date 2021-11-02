Greta Thunberg rants outside UN climate summit: 'No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there'

AP Photo/Luca Bruno

The poster child for the climate change crisis, Greta Thunberg, fumed outside the venue where the United Nations’ COP26 Climate Summit was taking place on Monday.

Thunberg led a group of climate change protestors through a chant directed at participating world leaders, chanting “No more blah, blah, blah!”

“No more whatever the f**k they’re doing inside there,” she added. “No more exploitation of people, nature, and the planet.”

“Seems whoever was funding Operation Greta Thunberg cut the speechwriting department as she now just screams ‘blah blah blah’ and even uses obscene profanities to get her ‘point’ across,” said Amy Tarkanian, the former Nevada GOP chairwoman who posted a clip of Thunberg’s rant.

“@GretaThunberg, try to do better. The profanity isn’t a good look,” she added.

Ahead of the climate change summit, the New York Times published an essay in August written by activists led by Thunberg. The purpose of the essay was ostensibly to lecture adults on the subject of anthropogenic climate change.

“...young people like us have been sounding this alarm for years. You just haven’t listened,” it began. “On Aug. 20, 2018, one child staged a lone protest outside the Swedish Parliament, expecting to stay for three weeks. Tomorrow we will mark three years since Greta Thunberg’s strike. Even earlier, brave young people from around the world spoke out about the climate crisis in their communities. And today, millions of children and young people have united in a movement with one voice, demanding that decision makers do the work necessary to save our planet from the unprecedented heat waves, massive floods and vast wildfires we are increasingly witnessing. Our protest will not end until the inaction does.” For children and young people, climate change is the single greatest threat to our futures. We are the ones who will have to clean up the mess you adults have made, and we are the ones who are more likely to suffer now. Children are more vulnerable than adults to the dangerous weather events, diseases and other harms caused by climate change, which is why a new analysis released Friday by UNICEF is so important.

The essay, which hectors and harangues readers to pay attention to the issue of climate change, says that the fundamental goal of any adult in society is to protect their young and to leave a better world than the one they inherited.

“The current generation of adults, and those that came before, are failing at a global scale,” Thunberg and the activists wrote. “We are in a crisis of crises. A pollution crisis. A climate crisis. A children’s rights crisis. We will not allow the world to look away.”

Greta Thunberg remains a relatively unpublicized figure until every year, like clockwork, she makes a sudden reappearance in the media with the annual climate change summit. This year is no different.