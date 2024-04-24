Steven Guilbeault questioned at UN plastics ban summit

Rebel News is at the Shaw Centre in Ottawa to take part in the United Nations plastics ban summit, which runs from April 23 to 29 of this year.

The attendees of this week-long conference are elites and politicians, with most of them being unelected. It's concerning how unaccountable they are, which is why we're here to challenge their hypocrisy and the regulations they want to impose on us.

When we consider the states and countries participating in the treaty they aim to sign, it's notable that China and India are not included, despite being the biggest polluters and plastic producers.

So what's the point of this? If the major countries, aside from these two, aren't participating and are seen travelling in large cars, it raises questions. Moreover, they likely all travel by jet or plane, contributing to a significant carbon footprint.

Not only do we have barriers at the entrance outside, but here as well, you need to go through a thorough security check of your luggage and yourself; there's no way around it. Security is really tight here.

Trudeau's climate change minister Steven Guilbeault claims the Liberals' ban on single-use plastics was one of their "most popular announcements" since 2015.



"We have lots more to do," says Guilbeault. https://t.co/PHR7jF0lJM pic.twitter.com/vjXqo4nz4D — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 22, 2024

Their goal here is to finalize a treaty on plastic regulation that they will bring forward to South Korea at their next meeting on December 1, 2024. Currently, there are 59 countries participating in the high ambition coalition countries, looking into potentially signing the treaty.

Ezra Levant, the Commander of Rebel News, just confronted Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault, and he explained what happened:

I was interviewing someone on the street and then I heard you and Lincoln say 'there's Minister Guilbeault.' I have some questions for him that he's been avoiding. For example, he blocked me on Twitter. The court ordered him to unblock me and to pay $20,000 in legal fees, but he had the taxpayer pay his bill instead of himself. So I asked him about that. He didn't answer!

After I was able to ask Minister Steven Guilbeault a question regarding Danielle Smith, the Premier of Alberta, and her expressed intention to fight against what she called absurd plastic bans.

"I respectfully disagree with the Premier of Alberta on the plastic ban that Canada has put in place," Guilbeault said. "But we don't think that we won't ban our way out of plastic pollution."

Steven Guilbeault defends his position on banning certain plastics in response to a question from @ThevoiceAlexa about Danielle Smith's outspoken opposition to the bans.



"We need to make sure we ban those that we don't need," Guilbeault says. https://t.co/PHR7jF0Tzk pic.twitter.com/tjxOQv99X5 — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) April 23, 2024

"But we do and there is a large consensus here and if you talk to delegates and experts from all around the world, there is an agreement that we should ban those plastics that are either non recyclable or almost impossible to recycle, that have large impacts on the environment and on human health," Guilbeault added.

So they really make sure that there is no plastic visible, at least for the people who are skeptical to come here and to expose them.