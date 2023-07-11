Grieving father finally gets answers after teenage son died suddenly

Rumble/ Citizen Camera

Sean Hartman was a healthy, athletic 17-year-old teenager when he was found lifeless beside his bed in September of 2021. This was shortly after the novel injections were mandated by Premier Ford to partake in social activities.

While youth sports were exempt from the mandate, various sports leagues went above and beyond this measure and instituted their own mandates for anyone aged 12 and up.

#NCI Day 3 #Toronto



Dan Hartman's (@Answers4Sean) testimony on the loss of his son Sean, just 33 days after receiving the Pfizer #COVID19vaccination in September 2021, is a heartbreaking account that demands our attention.



Dan's unwavering commitment to seeking truth and… pic.twitter.com/T6AysgHzrv — National Citizens Inquiry (NCI | CeNC) (@Inquiry_Canada) April 2, 2023

His father, Dan Hartman, took to social media to get answers for Sean after his cause of death came back as “unascertained” by an Ontario coroner.

Grieving father Dan Hartman from @Answers4Sean shares that 17 year old Sean got COVID-vaccinated to play hockey



But Sean would die a mere month after his injection, never to play hockey again



Listen as Dan details how close he is to finally getting #Answers4Sean pic.twitter.com/mjEIlX1CjT — Tamara Ugolini 🇨🇦 (@TamaraUgo) April 5, 2023

Hartman was eventually put in touch with pathologist Dr. Ryan Cole, who has been examining bodily tissues of deceased individuals, where he has continually found evidence of COVID-19 vaccine induced spike protein accumulation.

After reviewing slides provided to him by Hartman, Dr. Cole stated that “the findings are sufficient to indicate the mRNA vaccine was significantly contributory, or outright causative, in this unexpected, sudden death of an otherwise previously healthy adolescent male, given no other obvious genetic, toxicologic, or pre-existing disease findings.”

Dr. Cole shared photos of Sean’s adrenal gland, which showed brown areas indicating the binding of spike protein in the cells.

In a post to Twitter, Hartman details how he was denied by the federal government's Vaccine Injury Support Program (VISP). “They said there was no proof that the vaccine killed Sean,” he recalls. “But there’s also no proof that it didn’t.”

Dan Hartman continued:

The vaccine killed my son. Let’s not pretend it doesn’t happen. I know people can die from taking Advil or Tylenol. My son died from the vaccine. Can you please talk about it? When you don’t talk about it, it makes it look like you’re covering something up. Of course my son died from the vaccine. I never doubted it for one minute. He was perfectly healthy, had no underlying conditions. He didn’t put salt on food, he didn’t drink pop, he never had a drop of alcohol in his life, he never smoked a cigarette. He didn’t just all of a sudden die. The vaccine spike protein was found in my son's adrenal glands. That’s strange, they said it wouldn’t leave your shoulder. The vaccine killed my son.

In a teary close, Hartman seeks legal assistance to appeal his VISP denial given this new medical evidence. Since there was a large amount of spike protein found in Sean’s adrenal glands, which controls blood pressure, he said that "if Sean’s blood pressure dropped, he would have died."

Sean suffered from brown circles around his eyes and a rash that covered his face and neck shortly after his injection. When he sought emergency medical care, he was sent home with a prescription for Advil.

Hartman first went public with this story at a Toronto Board of Health hearing in January 2022, where adding the novel COVID-19 vaccines to the Immunization of School Pupils Act (ISPA) was being discussed by the board.

(The ISPA is Ontario specific legislation that outlines mandatory childhood vaccines for school attendance, however there are medical, religious and conscience exemptions that apply.)

The board of health then scrubbed Hartman’s heart wrenching deputation from the public record.

Toronto Board of Health scrubs vaccine reaction story clip from public archive - Dan Hartman's story about his teenaged son's death after his first Pfizer injection has been removed from the January 17 livestream. #TOPoli #CdnPoli Follow Dan @Answers4Sean https://t.co/8lPIBtqf2i — Vaccine Choice Canada (@VaccineChoiceCA) January 27, 2022

In May of 2021, top federal bureaucrats detailed a message that intended to downplay and disregard COVID-19 vaccine reactions, to ensure nothing compromised the safe and effective narrative, through extensive behavioural science study.