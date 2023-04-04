Grieving father still wants answers to why his healthy teen son died suddenly

By Ezra Levant CROWDFUND OUR NEW CHRISTIAN DOCUMENTARY "Church Under Fire: Canada's War on Christianity" will tell the story of the persecution of Christian Pastors in Justin Trudeau's Canada. Church Under Fire E-transfer (Canada):

A grieving father seeking closure on the sudden and unexplained death of his 17-year-old son Sean testified recently at the National Citizens Inquiry in Toronto, Ontario.

Dan Hartman shared the harrowing story of his only son, Sean, succumbing to what he suspects is a vaccine-induced death a mere month after receiving his first Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

Sean sought medical care shortly after his injection for brown circles around his eyes and a rash that covered his face and neck, but was sent home with a prescription for Advil.

Hartman’s compelling testimony had much of the audience in tears as he explained his son’s love for the game of hockey.

Throughout 2020, Sean was not allowed to play hockey due to Ontario government-sanctioned restrictions and closures.

When the restrictions and closures lifted, Premier Doug Ford instituted “vaccine passports” for entry into public facilities like sports facilities and arenas. While those aged 12 to 18 who were playing organized sports were supposed to be exempt, the Ontario Minor Hockey Association (OMHA) went above and beyond the guidelines and instituted their own vaccine mandate for all players aged 12 and up.

Hartman’s previous attempts at finding answers for this otherwise “unascertained” death saw him removed from a Toronto Board of Health hearing in January 2022.

A GiveSendGo page has since been set up for Dan Hartman, in honour of Sean, to assist him in taking time off of work to finally grieve the tragic loss of his son.