Gunshots fired at Montreal Jewish school for second time this week

Police are investigating after gunshots were fired at a Jewish school in Montreal for the second time in less than a week.

Yeshiva Gadola (Jewish school) in Montreal gets shot up for a second time in one week!



When will the Montreal police do something?!?!



Where are our politicians?!?! pic.twitter.com/DjkMPH4pjS — Yanky (@Yanky_Pollak) November 12, 2023

According to the CBC, police received calls about shots being fired in the area of Yeshiva Gedola, in the city's Côte-des-Neiges neighbourhood, at approximately 5:00 a.m. on Sunday morning.

Officers discovered impact marks and shell casings on the scene. There were no injuries reported, but police would not confirm if anyone was in the building at the time of the incident.

Yeshiva Gedola was one of two Orthodox Jewish schools targeted in shooting attacks last week. A single bullet was fired at both Yeshiva Gedola and Talmud Torah Elementary School early on Thursday morning.

Security camera footage from the first shooting at Yeshiva Gedola reportedly revealed an individual approaching on foot, firing a shot at the entrance, and then quickly departing.

Police have not made any arrests as of yet. According to Radio-Canada, school officials are set to hold a news conference later on Sunday to address the situation at Yeshiva Gedola.

Terrorists again fired bullets at a Montreal Jewish school overnight.



The government must take concrete action immediately to protect Canada's Jewish community from the heinous acts of antisemitic violence and intimidation. — Pierre Poilievre (@PierrePoilievre) November 12, 2023

This is the latest in a series of violent antisemitic incidents occurring in Montreal. On November 6, Molotov cocktails were thrown at a synagogue and Jewish community centre.

The hometown of Canada’s two most prominent pro-Hamas politicians — Justin Trudeau and Melanie Joly — is also the most violent towards Jews. They have set the tone for antisemitism. https://t.co/U0y4xaIdoO — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) November 12, 2023

Mayer Feig, a member of the Council of Hasidic Jews of Quebec, told the CBC that shooting at schools is meant to intimidate the Jewish population in the city.

"They want to put fear into the community," said Feig.

"These things have to stop. This has no place here in Quebec, in Canada or Montreal, it's not who we are. There's a conflict going on thousands of miles away, don't bring it here."