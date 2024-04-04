'Harry Potter' stage actor surrenders to police after allegedly assaulting officer at anti-Israel rally

A Missisauga, Ontario, man who allegedly assaulted a police officer at a pro-Hamas rally on March 30 has turned himself in after police circulated an image of him online.

Kyle Orzech, 34, is an actor best known for featuring in Ed Mirvesh Theatre's 2022 production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Tensions were high during the March 30 rally, and when officers went to seize a truck, “several people intervened and ‘became aggressive and assaultive’ toward them,” CTV News reports.

Rebel News boss Ezra Levant speculated on Orzech's culpability in a post to X (formerly Twitter), noting he reached out to both Orzech and the Mirvish company for comment. As of publishing, neither has responded.

Looks like the actor Kyle Orzech. He locked his Instagram account, but here's his picture as part of the Mirvish theatrical production of Harry Potter: https://t.co/ON6MDS6JCB



I've sent him a message and reached out to Mirvish to see if they have anything to say about it. https://t.co/08dhfHNm2B pic.twitter.com/Cb1fUgRn7U — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 3, 2024

An Instagram account appearing to be that of Orzech's has now been set to private.

The anti-Israel demonstration also saw another woman allegedly throw horse manure at officers, Toronto police allege. Another is accused of brandishing a flagpole as a weapon towards an officer.

Organizers of the protest accuse the police of using excessive force.

“In the last two weeks we have seen dramatic escalations and violence at the hands of the Toronto Police Service. These escalations are in an attempt to criminalize and intimidate pro-Palestinian protesters off the streets,” said Dalia Awwad, a member of the Palestinian Youth Movement – Toronto, reported CTV.

The charges against Orzech remain unproven in court.