Heaping pile of manure dumped in front of B.C. Premier John Horgan’s Office allegedly by anti-logging protesters
A crappy day at the office has taken on a whole new meaning for British Columbia’s premier John Horgan after a pile of manure was dumped in front of his MLA office in Langford B.C. this past Wednesday.
Supporters of Save Old Growth, a group that advocates for “climate action” and against the logging industry despite the many jobs it creates for some First Nation communities has taken credit for the heaping pile of crap outside the premieres office.
Talk about a crappy day at the office.— Hungry for Truth with Drea Humphrey (@DreaHumphrey) May 28, 2022
RCMP release footage of what is believed to be supporters of an anti logging / climate action group slopping manure in front of B.C. Premiere John Horgan’s office. pic.twitter.com/hHKIECmKQe
A press release put out by the group suggests that the fresh manure was plopped out front of the premiere’s office because their supporters are “tired of the Horgan NDP government’s inaction to protect old growth forests” despite previous campaign
promises.
“The NDP Horgan government doesn’t seem to give a shit about following through on their promises to protect old growth, so we gave him some.” - Sophia Papphttps://t.co/vv67hki4KT#SaveOldGrowth pic.twitter.com/YHMQXqCXye— Save Old Growth (@saveoldgrowth) May 25, 2022
A news release from West Shore RCMP states that they are currently investigating the incident as a case of mischief after receiving a report of “approximately 5 people discarding and throwing manure at the front doors of John Horgan’s MLA Community Office.”
Despite the incident taking place in Canada, Save Old Growth supporters bank accounts are not being seized due to the incident.
- By Rebel News
