HELP! Trudeau’s 'disinformation' czar served us with a lawsuit

Rebel News (and me personally) have just been served with a legal notice of intention to bring a lawsuit, sent by Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar, Jean-Christophe Boucher.

You can read his threat letter in full, by clicking here:

He’s coming to censor us, to shut us down, just like he publicly warned us would happen.

I need your help, please.

Jean-Christophe Boucher, Trudeau’s “disinformation” czar

Jean-Christophe Boucher has unlimited resources. He has received massive grants from the Trudeau government that he’s used to fund his work to smear Rebel News and other Trudeau critics. He’s also a professor at the University of Calgary (my old university), which also has unlimited resources, too.

In fact, his legal threat was signed by the University of Calgary’s lawyer. It wouldn’t surprise me if the U of C is paying for this attack on us to ensure they keep getting more Trudeau grants.

But the main thing to know about this Boucher character is that he’s Trudeau’s censorship point man. Boucher’s the activist paid to lead Trudeau’s campaign against “disinformation”. Which is Trudeau’s new way of silencing his critics.

Boucher has hated Rebel News for a very long time. He smears us online, comparing us to poison and asking, “when will we shut down the Rebel for spreading false information? This should be a lawsuit for undermining public safety.”

This is a personal vendetta to him.

If you criticize Trudeau, you’re on Boucher’s hit list. Here’s what he said about the trucker convoy: “Just cut their trucks in little pieces. Dump it on their driveway.” Not surprisingly, he calls supporters of Pierre Poilievre “insane” and “toxic”.

You can see why Trudeau loves him.

Lying about Rebel News — Calling us a "Russian agent"

I first heard of Boucher a few months ago, when he published a bizarre report, subject to no academic peer review, called “Disinformation and Russia-Ukrainian War on Canadian Social Media”.

But the report itself was disinformation. Because it wasn’t a neutral or scholarly study. It was funded by Trudeau’s Department of National Defence.

Boucher’s report said that anyone who vocally opposed Justin Trudeau could be flagged as a Russian agent. I’m serious; let me quote directly from page 3 of his study. One of the criteria for Boucher to flag you as a Putin agent was “promoting a specific mistrust of Canada’s Liberal government, and especially of Prime Minister Trudeau.”

And based on that, they made a hate list of the people they accuse of being Russian agents. Maxime Bernier is on there too; I’m on there; some other pundits in Canada and the U.S. are, too. But it’s not a list of Russians. It’s just a list of people who criticize Trudeau.

I’m not a Putin agent. In fact, I wrote a best-selling book called Ethical Oil, about how Canada must produce ethical oil and gas to displace Russian oil and gas. I was so harsh on Putin, that it is not safe for me or my family members to travel to Russia. Boucher’s slander of me was crazy.

After Boucher’s report came out, I did a Rebel News broadcast refuting it. And I sent him a private letter demanding that he correct the errors and smears against me.

But instead of correcting his errors, or even replying, he’s suing me and Rebel News, for daring to challenge him and his report!

The legal battle — how you can help

Boucher’s hired a top lawyer.

He’s got unlimited resources. And he’s coming to kill us. He’s said as much publicly.

If you want us to live, now is the time to help us, please.

1. Legal fund

Please chip in what you can on this page. I really need your help to cover our legal bills. Boucher and Trudeau hate Rebel News. They think this is the way to kill us. Even before we get to trial, this lawsuit could cost us well over $100,000 in legal fees.

2. Write to the University of Calgary

You can also send an email directly to the University of Calgary Board of Governors, telling them it’s outrageous that they would support this bully by filling out the form on this page.

We can’t let that stop us. Please help us cover the cost of our lawyers, I promise we’ll fight like hell against this Trudeau disinformation czar. Not only will we defend ourselves, but we’ll put his own McCarthyite smears on trial, too.