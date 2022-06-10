'UNDER ATTACK': U of Calgary report claims Canadian social media flooded with 'pro-Russian' disinformation

On last night's episode of the Ezra Levant Show, we discussed a new report from the University of Calgary's School of Public Policy that claims Canadian social media is 'under attack' from specifically pro-Russian disinformation campaigns.

While it is clear that in times of war, propaganda campaigns are typically utilized by all sides, the narrow focus of this report on pro-Russian disinformation signals the highly political nature of the findings.

The report focuses heavily on amplifying the problems with 'disinformation' from pro-Russian sources, but seemingly fails to fully appreciate the scope of NATO or Ukraine's own propaganda efforts.

From the inaccurate but widely distributed story of the deaths of 13 Ukrainian soldiers on 'Snake Island,' to the falsified story of a supposedly legendary Ukrainian fighter pilot called the 'Ghost of Kyiv,' it is clear that Russia isn't the only actor in this conflict disseminating propaganda.

