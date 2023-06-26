Historic New York pizzerias face heat from proposed carbon emission rule

Pixabay

E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

New York's iconic pizzerias, famed for their coal and wood-fired slices, could soon find their traditional cooking methods under fire. A proposed rule by the New York City Department of Environmental Protection could require these culinary landmarks to cut their carbon emissions by a staggering 75%.

Department spokesman Ted Timbers pointed out that this rule aims to ensure healthier air for all New Yorkers, as wood and coal-fired stoves are among the primary culprits of harmful pollutants in areas suffering from poor air quality.

"This common-sense rule, developed with restaurant and environmental justice groups, requires a professional review of whether installing emission controls is feasible," he stated, the New York Post reported.

The implication of this rule could force pizzerias, especially those that set up their coal or wood-fired ovens prior to May 2016, to shell out for high-cost air filter systems to rein in their emissions. Some of the city's iconic pizza spots likely to be affected include Lombardi’s in Little Italy, Fornino’s in Williamsburg, Arturo’s in Soho, John’s of Bleecker Street in Greenwich Village, Patsy’s in Turtle Bay and the Upper West Side, and Grimaldi’s near the Brooklyn Bridge.

A city official reported to the New York Post that fewer than 100 restaurants would feel the impact of this new rule.

Paul Giannone, the owner of Greenpoint's Paulie Gee’s, famous for its wood-fired pies, admitted that the installation of a $20,000 air filter to meet the upcoming rule was both costly and troublesome. He mentioned the maintenance costs that follow the installation as another daunting expense.

The proposed rule mandates pizzerias utilizing these traditional ovens to hire a professional who would assess whether it's possible to install an emission control device capable of slashing carbon emissions by 75%. In scenarios where such an installation proves impossible, the professional would then evaluate if any emission controls could at least bring down emissions by 25% or provide an explanation why no controls can be set up.

Restaurants do have an option to apply for a variance or waiver but would need to prove a justifiable hardship. This proposition was drafted to align with a 2015 law approved by former Democratic Mayor Bill de Blasio, who also initiated a crackdown on businesses that leave their doors open, thereby wasting air conditioning.

Department of Environmental Protection officials revealed that drafting these coal and wood-fired oven rules was delayed due to the COVID pandemic and the complexity involved in formulating rules that wouldn't adversely affect restaurants. The department also mentioned that it took into consideration the feedback from restaurant owners during the process.