Home Hardware duct tapes over mask exemption | David & Sheila react

  By Rebel News
  April 30, 2021

David Menzies recently spoke with a man in Ontario who had his mask exemption denied at a local Home Hardware store. That story is one that is all too common across the country, but this incident took an even more bizarre twist.

After denying the man of his exemption claim, the store owner and employee then decided to place duct tape over the signage at the front of the store where it outlined how mask exemptions were permitted.

On a recent Rebel News DAILY Livestream, David and Sheila Gunn Reid shared their reactions to this ridiculous story.

In Sheila's opinion, if we're going to start duct taping over rules and regulations we don't like, well, we're going to need a whole lot more duct tape.

Coronavirus Ontario
